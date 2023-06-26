52-year-old Zoe married the DJ in August 1999, and they went on to have two children- Woody, 22, and Nelly, 13- before divorcing in 2016.

Despite the separation, Zoe and Norman, 59, remain on good terms, so much so he appeared on her Radio 2 show last Friday (June 23) ahead of his Glastonbury gig over the weekend.

Introducing her ex-husband, Zoe said: “I now welcome to the show somebody you may know from The Housemartins, Pizza Man, eh- the Beats International- I forgot what you were called then, sorry!"

Blackpool star Zoe Ball jokes to ex-husband Fatboy Slim that she tried to forget about him! (Pictured in 2015.)

Scolding her for forgetting his name, Norman quipped: “and such things as our marriage!”

Live from Worthy Farm, Zoe then quizzed Norman about his upcoming Glastonbury set, as well as the first time he ever went to the festival.

When Norman said the first time was with The Housemartins in 1986, Zoe asked: “Did you play or were just hanging out?”

Norman answered: “We played the Pyramid Stage in 1986… you know nothing about me!” to which Zoe joked: “I know nothing about you, I’ve tried to block it from my memory!”

Woody Cook, Zoe Ball and Norman Cook attend the UK Gala screening of "Man Up" in 2015. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Later in the interview, Zoe said: “We haven’t had a natter on a microphone, on a radio show or a telly show for quite a long time.”

“There was an embargo wasn’t there, there was an embargo on account of us being man and wife, and there was an embargo on account that we weren’t man and wife again. The professional you is very different from the real you, I’m impressed that you put this on for your listeners”, Norman replied.

The radio presenter answered: “I think most of my listeners know that I can be quite unprofessional at times.”

Zoe then said, although she cannot remember the last time the couple chatted on radio, she can remember the first, going on to play a clip from a 1988 show presented from Ibiza by the late Kevin Greening.

Zoe asked: “Do you have fond memories of that night in Ibiza?”

Norman replied: “Absolutely, yeah. I mean it launched 18 years of fun and frolics.”

Zoe said: "I remember distinctly, you holding your shoe in the air because Music Sounds Better With You was out and you were waving a shoe in the air and I thought ‘this man is brilliant’.”

Norman added: “It was a very pivotal moment in both of our lives, wasn’t it? Not many people get an audio recording of their flirting”

"Which I think is probably a good thing”, chimed Zoe.

The pair went on to discuss their children, their early flirtations and then Harry Styles, whom Norman went to see last weekend along with daughter Nelly.

"He was really good, I mean it’s a fabulous atmosphere, Harry Styles fans are just hilarious, the way they dress up, the way they do congas around Wembley Stadium when the gigs on, it was a very fun night out”,he commented.

Norman then admitted he was most looking forward to seeing Elton John at Glastonbury, as well as his son Woody, who performed on Sunday night.

