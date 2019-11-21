'Yule do for me' - marriage proposal brings extra sparkle to Lytham lights switch-on

What better way to add some extra sparkle to the festive build-up than to start preparing for your wedding?

That’s what Scott and Donna Stacey are doing after Scott proposed on stage at the Lytham Christmas lights switch-on - and to cheers from the packed crowd, delighted Donna said yes.

The couple already share the same surname, with Donna having taken Scott’s by deed poll when their daughter Lyla, now six, was born - but, after seven years together, Scott thought it was time they .made it official’ – and a date has been set for their wedding at Disney World in Florida on ‘all the twos’ – February 22, 2022.

The 35-year-old groom-to-be faced a dash to Manchester on the morning of the switch-on to pick up the ring but was determined to make the most of the festive stage to pop the big question after making the necessary arrangements with the event organisers.

“I initially thought about proposing in front of the Christmas tree but then the switch-on seemed like the ideal setting and the organisers were very helpful - it went perfectly,” said Scott.

Donna said: “It was a beautiful surprise and will always be a memorable and special day.”

Coun Brenda Blackshaw, of switch-on organisers Lytham Christmas, said: “It was wonderful to see - a very touching moment which brought cheers from the crowd. We wish Scott and Donna all the very best.”