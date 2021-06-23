You're not really from the Blackpool area if you haven't done these 13 things...

From hearing the shout of "Mr Wigglies for a pound" to being attacked by hungry seagulls, Blackpool really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.

We asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below. If you'd like to see all the answers, you can read the full thread here.

You're not really from Blackpool if you haven't...

1. Heard the shouts of "Mr Wigglies only a pound" or "10 lighters for a pound" The number of lighters increases by around 5 each year. Buy photo

2. Told someone you have met on holiday abroad that you are from Manchester. There's no helping them if they've never heard of Blackpool. Buy photo

3. Hid from the gale force winds and battering rain Doorways, bus and tram stops or the arcade are the best places for protection. Buy photo

4. Been attacked by diving seagulls Or smiled when tourists have had their food nicked by the hungry birds. Buy photo