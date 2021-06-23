You're not really from the Blackpool area if you haven't done these 13 things...
If you grew up in Blackpool or across the Fylde coast you will share a lot of these memories of our famous town.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 4:54 pm
From hearing the shout of "Mr Wigglies for a pound" to being attacked by hungry seagulls, Blackpool really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.
We asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below. If you'd like to see all the answers, you can read the full thread here.
You're not really from Blackpool if you haven't...
Page 1 of 4