You're not really from the Blackpool area if you haven't done these 13 things...

If you grew up in Blackpool or across the Fylde coast you will share a lot of these memories of our famous town.

By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 4:54 pm

From hearing the shout of "Mr Wigglies for a pound" to being attacked by hungry seagulls, Blackpool really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.

We asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below. If you'd like to see all the answers, you can read the full thread here.

You're not really from Blackpool if you haven't...

1. Heard the shouts of "Mr Wigglies only a pound" or "10 lighters for a pound"

The number of lighters increases by around 5 each year.

2. Told someone you have met on holiday abroad that you are from Manchester.

There's no helping them if they've never heard of Blackpool.

3. Hid from the gale force winds and battering rain

Doorways, bus and tram stops or the arcade are the best places for protection.

4. Been attacked by diving seagulls

Or smiled when tourists have had their food nicked by the hungry birds.

