Your chance to sing your heart out with new Blackpool-based rock choir

Members of the Women Rockin' Harmony Choir.

The Women Rockin’ Harmony choir is currently rehearsing every Wednesday at Scream Theatre School in Bispham.

Rock music is their speciality and some of the members have been involved since February but a recent rehearsal was opened up to raise awareness and help recruit members and a new membrs’ night is planned for Wednesday, October 12.

Directors Tanya Lawrence and Jackie Speight said: “We’re a small group made up of a combination of members who have been with us since we formed in February this year and others who joined us at the beginning of September.

"It’s a chance for ladies to come along and sing their hearts out – ideal if you fancy a bit of 'me-time' with no pressure, to simply be yourself and enjoy being with other like-minded women.

"We had a great night at the open rehearsal and loved meeting some fabulous new ladies, all with great voices. We can't wait for our next ‘newbie night’

"The project is still very much in the development phase at the moment. We want to raise awareness of who we are and what we do, to help us reach ladies who might like to be involved.”

Anyone keen to find out more is welcome to go along to the new members Night, Scream Theatre School, Wareham Road on October 12 from 7pm.

