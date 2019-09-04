Youngsters are boss of the floss as they BREAK world record!

The word has trickled through and it is official – almost a thousand youngsters on the Fylde coast are now record holders!

Not for eating a huge amount of mayonnaise in just three minutes, not for balancing a Ford Focus on the end of their noses, and not for smashing a gazzilion watermelons with their foreheads.

No, this brilliant mob of children now hold the record for the most people doing the floss dance simultaneously!

Some 978 pupils from Montgomery Academy in All Hallows Road, Bispham, made their successful attempt on the school field back in July, with the effort now authenticated by Guinness World Records. The previous record was 792.

Headteacher Steve Careless said: “In the week leading up to the attempt both staff and pupils put lots of work in to get their flossing up to scratch! If you think it’s easy, then give it a try.

“We are proud we have lived up to our school motto of ‘inspiring excellence together.’”

The floss dance – or flossing – is widely popular with the younger generation after being popularised in TV shows like The Simpsons and on the Disney Channel, and the hit video game Fortnite.

It went viral after a lad called Russell Horning – dubbed ‘Backpack Kid – performed it on Saturday Night Live in 2017 but is understood to date back around a decade.

The name comes from the dance moves – with participants repeatedly swinging their arms, with clenched fists, from the back of their body to the front, on each side.