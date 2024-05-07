Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The town’s Winter Gardens played host to the Young Farmers' annual ‘DIY AGM', which has grown in popularity in recent years.

However, the get-togethers have proved controversial in the past and the National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs cancelled their annual AGM in 2018 after there had been incidents of disorder the year before.

Young Farmers were back in Blackpool over the weekend

It has been succeeded by a separate event, the DIY get-together, which included a conference delivered by the Farmers Guardian.

With Blackpool once again full with young revellers, Lancashire Police were quick to dispel a rumour that a police car had been taken without permission after the force became aware of some video footage.

A police spokesman said: “The video shows a police officer in his civilian clothes driving a police car. At no point was the vehicle stolen or taken without consent.”

Local businesses have welcomed the boost to trade offered by the farmers’ event, with hotels, restaurants, bars and shops feeling the benefit.

The conference included topics such as boosting mental resilience and how to benefit from the range of grants on offer for farming businesses.