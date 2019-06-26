You can now wirelessly charge your mobile on these Blackpool bus services

Blackpool Transport has taken delivery of 15 new buses as part of a long-term deal with manufacturer Alexander Dennis (ADL).

The buses, which will be used on Blackpool Transport services 6 and 7, have been adapted by ADL to Blackpool Transport’s premium ‘Palladium’ standard and include updated technology.

Celebrating the launch of the new buses

They were officially launched on Monday after going into service on Sunday. They comprise of eleven 11.8m long Enviro200 with 43 seats, and four shorter 9.7m Enviro200 seating 34 passengers.

In addition to free Wi-Fi, e-leather seating, wood effect flooring and both audio and visual stop announcements, the new buses are the first in the resort to have wireless charging in the seats’ headrests, meaning customers will not even need a wire to charge their compatible phone on the go.

The number 6 service from Mereside to Grange Park via Blackpool town centre and Layton as well as the number 7 service from Cleveleys to St Annes via Blackpool

Jane Cole, Blackpool Transport managing director of Blackpool Transport, said: “The latest delivery of Enviro200 buses once again introduces features which have never been seen before in Blackpool and brings us ever closer to our target of having no bus older than five years by 2020.

“It’s an exciting time in Blackpool and we’re proud that we’re able to offer a public transport network which matches the ambitions and vision of the town.

The features which we now offer as standard as part of our Palladium brand have been driven by feedback from our customers.”