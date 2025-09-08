YMCA agrees contract extension at St Annes Pool for short period

St Annes Swimming Pool will continue to be operated by the YMCA until the end of March, it has been agreed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde Council has agreed a contract extension with the YMCA to operate the amenity until 31 March 2026, ensuring continuous service while a competitive tender process reaches completion.

Several experienced operators have now submitted detailed proposals for enhanced facilities through investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Annes Pool is owned by Fylde Council, which is responsible for the maintenance of the asset, while the YMCA operates the pool and is responsible for the upkeep and general maintenance via a subsidy from the council for public swimming provision.

St Annes Swimming Pool

The contract with the YMCA was due to end in August but the extension until next year became necessary as the Council progressed bidders to a final tender stage, requiring additional time to analyse refined proposals and costings.

It is anticipated that a new operator will be appointed from April 2026.

What it means for YMCA membership

Current membership arrangements continue unchanged, but those with membership queries should contact the YMCA directly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tender also includes potential restoration of Kirkham Swimming Pool. Kirkham Pool could be refurbished if final bids present affordable options allowing investment across both sites.

Ultimately, the decision will depend on the availability of funding streams based on the financial viability of submitted proposals.

In the meantime, Kirkham Swimming Pool is being made safe and secure to prevent further vandalism or deterioration whilst a funding package is put together.

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said: “We’re currently analysing proposals from operators who share our commitment to providing accessible and sustainable swimming facilities for all Fylde residents. We recognise that these pools are essential community assets, and we’re working to secure the best possible future for our facilities, both in St Annes and in Kirkham, while ensuring vital services like school swimming continue throughout.”

The Council expects to announce the successful operator in early 2026, with services transferring from the YMCA in April 2026.