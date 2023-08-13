Excitement was literally in the air as thousands of spectators enjoyed the amazing sights of Blackpool Air Show when the hugely popular event returned this weekend.

Enthralled crowds packed the promenade to watch the aerial spectacle, staged over the two days (Saturday August 12 and Sunday August 13).

Although the weather was a little inclement on both mornings, the sun came out just in time to helm make the event a huge success.

A packed programme saw the famous Red Arrows display team open the afternoon on both days, with a magnificent demonstration of air wizardry.

The featured thrilling displays from a wide range of military and civil aircraft including the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Typhoon, Chinook, Muscle Pitts stunt plane, Strikemaster and the AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers.

There were also displays by the Red Devils parachute team.

The show drew to an impressive finale this afternoon (Sunday) with the Ravens followed by the Typhoons to end the show at 5.24pm.

More pictures to follow.

1 . Blackpool Air Show 2023 The Red Arrows during Blackpool Air Show. Photo by Paul Gray. Photo: Paul Gray Photo Sales

2 . air show 3.jpg A Typhoon jet soars through the air during Blackpool Air Show. Photo by Paul Gray Photo: Paul Gray Photo Sales

3 . air show 2.jpg A Red Arrow jet during Blackpool Air Show. Photo by Paul Gray Photo: Paul Gray Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool Air Show 2023 Typhoon over the Irish Sea, with a rainbow. Photo: The Three Mouseketeers UK Photo: The Three Mousketeers Photo Sales

5 . The Red Arrows perform at the Blackpool Air Show 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard The Red Arrows perform at the Blackpool Air Show 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: KS Photo Sales

6 . The Red Arrows perform at the Blackpool Air Show 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard The Red Arrows perform at the Blackpool Air Show 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: KS Photo Sales

7 . AeroSuperBatic Wingwalkers perform at the Blackpool Air Show 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard AeroSuperBatic Wingwalkers perform at the Blackpool Air Show 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: KS Photo Sales

8 . The Red Devil Parachute Team perform at the Blackpool Air Show 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard The Red Devil Parachute Team perform at the Blackpool Air Show 2023. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: KS Photo Sales

