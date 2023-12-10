News you can trust since 1873
Yellow warning of rain affecting North West England issued by the Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of rain across the North West expected to affect businesses and residents within the Lancashire remit.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 10th Dec 2023, 11:18 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 11:18 GMT
The warning says people across the North West are to expect ‘further heavy rain bringing some flooding and disruption to transport’ with spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

Further heavy rain will develop Sunday evening according to the Met Office, before clearing during the early hours of Monday.

Recommendations from the Met Office say people across the North West should avoid delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending travel plans if necessary.

Areas across the North West England that will be affected by the rain are:

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Merseyside

Stay up to date with weather warnings here.

