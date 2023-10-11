News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
X: Lancashire celebrites with the most X/Twitter followers including Tyson Fury, Jenna Coleman, Ian McKellen

Lancashire boasts a whole raft of celebrites across many fields but how much do they have to say and how many people listen?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST

Over 500 million people use X, formerly known as Twitter, as way to share opinions and stay connected with the world, and celebrities are no exception.

We scoured X to find all of the celebrities from across Lancashire, and then ranked them in order of how many followers they had.

Take a look below at the 13 celebrities with the most X followers...

The top 13 most followed celebs, ranked from highest to lowest.

1. Lancashire celebrities on X

The top 13 most followed celebs, ranked from highest to lowest. Photo: Getty

Actor Sir Ian McKellen, born in Burnley, has 3.9 million followers

2. Sir Ian McKellen

Boxer Tyson Fury, who lives in Morecambe, has 2.2 million followers

3. Tyson Fury

Footballer Phil Jones from Preston has 2.1 million followers

4. Phil Jones

Wrestler/actor Wade Barrett from Penwortham has 1.2 million followers

5. Wade Barrett

Cricketer James Anderson from Burnley has 1.1 million followers

6. James Anderson

