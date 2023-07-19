A talented artist has sculptured multiple animal structures for visitors to Wyresdale park to appreciate.

Marjan Wouda is the talented artist that has made all the sculptures dotted around the heritage farm.

Majan took inspiration from the local folklore of Lancashire, as can be seen with the Dun Cow of Parlick or Pendle Witches and Witchcraft, which the black hound sculpture is exploring.

Visitors can visit the new sculptures around the heritage farm at Wyresdale Park, they lead to the ‘Sir Hare’, who stands out in the parkland overlooking Nicky Nook Fell. Walkers are inivted to come and visit anytime between 9am and 4am and enouraged to visit the local cafe for coffee and cake.

James Whewell, Custodian of Wyresdale Park, said: “Sculptors take unforgiving materials, like steel and stone, and transform them into artworks that we can meet, dwell on, interact with. When the sculptures grab your attention, just a for a moment, you forget your worries and get the gift of inspiration.

“I hope that large scale, hands on sculptures are a way for everyone to find an easy way into art...and the miracles artists' achieve. Art that is not in a gallery, that can be touched and interacted with, and that is large in scale, always seems to break the spell of modern art being pretentious and out of reach.”

The new sculptures aren’t the only new additions planned for the park, James said: “As an estate we are very protective of our hare population, and provide perfect habitat for them. As such, Marjan Wouda is working on a large-scale sculpture, called Hare Shelter, which will stand almost 10 metres tall and provide shelter for those out walking. This will be a permanent piece.

"Wyresdale Park was closed to the public for a hundred years and over the last 10 years we have been opening it to visitors. Alongside the sculptures we have swimming and paddleboard clubs, artists workshops, wellness and fitness facilities and of course our beloved cafe and wedding venue. They all depend on everyone coming to visit, so please come for an hour and stay for a day.”

