The authority’s planners approved the scheme and the project’s first phase is due to begin on Monday, September 5

The Wyre Beach Management Scheme aims to reduce the risk of coastal erosion and tidal flooding to over 11,000 properties and infrastructure within Wyre.

The project is funded by the Government’s Department for Entrainment, Food and Rural Affairs to help tackle flooding in the country.

The £40m Wyre Beach Management Scheme is set to get underway in September

Wyre is especially at risk of coastal flooding due to high tides and high waves during storms.

This results in beach material moving away from the defences and lowers the beach levels.

In turn, this increases the risk of the existing sea defences being undermined and allows bigger waves to break.

Plans to use Jubilee Gardens as a storage compound for coastal defence works have proved controversial

Carl Green, head of engineering at Wyre Council, said: “This project is essential to help protect Wyre’s coast from future flooding.

"It is hoped that 11,000 properties and other infrastructure will be better protected.

“We’re working with our partners to help tackle the issue of flooding in the area and the Wyre Beach Management Scheme is just one of the projects we’re working on.

“We are trying to ensure that there will be as little disruption as possible to nearby residents and beach visitors, but with the sea levels rising and changing weather conditions, we need to act now to ensure our coastline is protected.”

Phase 1 of the work will involves constructing rock scour protection which will prevent the sea defences being undermined during storms between Cleveleys and Rossall.

In order to help facilitate the works, most of Jubilee Gardens will be closed to the public during the project and some traffic and pedestrian control on the promenade opposite the gardens will be in place.

The use of Jubilee Gardens as a storage compound has attracted some controversy, with Cleveleys councillor Rob Fail and members of the Friends of Jubilee Gardens critical of this use of public green space.

Wyre says members of the public still be able to travel along North Promenade and visit the beach.

Phase 1 is expected to conclude in late July 2023, with phase 2 starting shortly after and finish March 2027.