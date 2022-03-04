Plans for 93 homes at Norcross approved after huge retail site with Taco Bell scrapped

The massive redevelopment at the former DWP site, proposed by agent Kier Property, was set to create hundreds of jobs and bring in big names like Mark and Spencer, Costa Coffee and even the first Taco Bell outlet in the country.

But in October last year it was confirmed that the project had been scrapped in favour of housing plans.

On Wednesday this week (March 2) Wyre's planning committee gave the housing plans, proposed by McDermott Homes, the go ahead.

The development will consist of 19 two-bedroom houses (including nine. affordable units), 45 three bedroom houses and 29 four bedroom homes.

There was local opposition to the development - of the 36 public representations received, 30 were in objection and six in support of the application.

One objector said: “I object to the through road in the plans which will create a rat run’ through our housing estate.

“Our quiet housing estate will become dangerous for young children and even with speed bumps there will a constant flow of traffic.”

But one resident was in support of the plans to add a connecting road.

“If, inevitably, this will go ahead despite the likelihood of increasing risk of flooding on White Carr Lane from Royles Brook and increased traffic on the lane, which has already required what safety improvements are feasible on such a very narrow lane with several sharp bends, it is vital to have a through road linking White Carr Lane and Norcross Lane, ” they said.

The scheme is certainly a far cry from the ambitious 72,000sq ft retail scheme, for which retail permission expired last year after nothing had been implemented since it was originally given the go ahead.

Coun Phil Orme, a member of Wyre's planning committee, said: "There really were no grounds for us to object to the housing scheme and the vote was overwhelming.

"Once the retail project folded, housing was the main option for that site."