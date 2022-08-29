Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Pritchard is an artist and Wyre Council Arts Officer based at Market House studios in the port.

The 48-year-old has already managed to cover more than three quarters of the Pennine way and hopes to complete the walk by Wednesday, August 31.

He reckons he is around 70 per cent towards his arget of £1000 to be raised by September 1.

“I was shocked and appalled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now realise that there will be no short end to this crisis,” he said.

"I want to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and help the refugees as much as possible during these hard times.

“Millions of refugees have fled their homeland often arriving with only what they can carry. In order to stand in unity with the refugees I have decided to take on the Pennine Way solo carrying my own sleeping, cooking equipment and supplies for the entire duration.

“It is the most physically and mentally challenging thing I have ever done in my life but I hope to come out of this with a greater understanding of myself and an appreciation for the things we often take for granted like food, shelter and been close to our loved ones.”

Details of how to sponsor Adrian are here.