Councillor Julie Robinson will take the chain of office for the forthcoming year with Councillor Sue Catterall as Deputy Mayor.

Cllr Robinson has served on Hambleton Parish Council for the past 28 years, becoming a ward councillor for Hambleton and Stalmine in 2007. She has served on numerous committees, the last as the Chairman of the Licencing Committee.

She said: “As Mayor I hope to visit all communities and all regions of the district, visit new places and meet lots of people across all sections of the community and to be representing the borough”.

Mayor of Wyre for 2022/23 Councillor Julie Robinson

Cllr Robinson has appointed Men’s Shed (Over Wyre) as her chosen charity for her term as Mayor.

The charity helps tackle social isolation by giving men a place to share skills and knowledge and meet new people, a cause which Cllr Robinson is familiar with as Wyre Council's Mental Health Champion “As the first person at Wyre Council to hold the position as Mental Health Champion I want to support a charity that offers support in this area. Men’s Shed allows men to get together to build friendships, share work skills and most importantly enjoy lots of laughter”.

During her time as Mayor Cllr Robinson also intends to support SANDS, a stillbirth and neonatal death charity, and Blood Bikes, a voluntary service that provides the transportation of urgent and emergency items. She said, “SANDS is a charity that is close to our family's heart after having lost twin grandchildren and Blood Bikes is a charity that does not get the recognition it deserves”.

Cllr Robinson was elected during a meeting of full council which also saw the presentation of the prestigious Sheraton Trophy.

Rose Brewin, Wyre's Sheraton Trophy winner 2022

This year it was presented to 13-year- old Rose Brewin, a rising star who has brought pride to the borough as a result of her achievements.

Rose is an RAF Cadet and became St Thomas’s Rose Queen in July 2019. She has raised nearly £2,000 over the last two years for her church and Brian House and during lockdown she organised food collections to create bags of food for her local food bank, enough in each bag to feed a family of four. She made up 10-15 bags a week until she had made 100 bags for her local food bank. She also made cakes to go into each of the bags.

In December 2021 she visited a supported living facility in Fleetwood taking iced Christmas cakes she had made for the residents, along with presents for the residents and staff that she had collected. On Christmas Day 2021 she spent the day delivering Christmas dinners to socially isolated people in the Garstang area.

She helps out every week with Sunday School for the younger children, and has sold poppies for the Royal British Legion since she was four years old. She also supports her older cousin, who has autism and learning difficulties, with his shopping and accompanies him to the cinema.

Wyre's Youth Mayor Hannah Mullin