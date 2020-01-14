WWE star William Regal shares his wisdom on trip home to Blackpool

Have your say

When Blackpool’s own professional wrestler William Regal came to town, it was a “dream come true” for one resort gym boss.

Boxer turned wrestler Ryan Davies welcomed the WWE superstar to his facility on Mitcham Road ahead of Regal’s appearance for the WWE NXT UK Takeover at the Winter Gardens on Sunday.

WWE star William Regal shows gym boss Ryan Davies a few moves

Ryan, who runs Davies Boxing Gym with his dad, even got the spar with his idol, who he recalls watching on television.

He said: “As a fan of wrestling, it was a bit of a dream come true.”

And he managed to pick up a few tips from the expert during the visit on Friday.

Ryan added: “It was very nice to have him come. He gave me lots of advice.

Boxer turned wrestler Ryan Davies gets his hero William Regal in a headlock

“It’s a lot to do with demeanour and character work and how you put yourself across in the ring.

“He gave me advice for my own career and how to further myself.”