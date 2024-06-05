Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wrea Green is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in the Second World War with a busy programme of events over several days.

Thursday, June 6 will mark eight decades since the largest amphibious invasion in history combining land, air and sea forces took place under the codename Operation Overlord.

More than 150,000 troops landed on beaches at Normandy in France, known as Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword.

To commemorate the brave actions of those involved and to remember those with links to the village, a D-Day 80th Anniversary Committee has been set up in Wrea Green and has developed four busy days of educational and commemorative events.

Kristine Murray, who chairs the Wrea Green D-Day 80th Anniversary Committee, holding a photo of her husband’s grandfather, Stanley Murray of the 178 Pioneer Porps, who was involved in D-Day.

They run from June 6 to 9 and will take place on The Green and in a specially-erected tipi tent. The events will raise funds for the Royal British Legion and SSAFA - the Armed Forces Charity - and both organisations will be on hand throughout the weekend for people to find out more about the work they do.

Chairman of the committee is Kristine Murray, who says she was first inspired to be involved by her husband Andy’s grandfather Stanley Murray having been involved in the D-Day landings as a member of the 178 Pioneer Corps.

“I have a huge respect for the military, their families and especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can lives the lives in freedom we have today,” said Kristine.

"The committee is grateful for the overwhelming support from the community to make these events happen.”

On June 6 from 2pm everyone is invited to decorate a beacon with their name, handprint and message of respect and remembrance and the official opening of the commemoration event will follow at 6pm.

A national tribute service begins at 8.40pm with international beacon lighting commemoration at 9.15. Local veterans, Royal British Legion, Kirkham Grammar School and other community representatives will take part.

Friday will feature a family quiz night, while Saturday, June 8 will be 1940s Day from 11am to 5pm, with vintage transport displays, entertainment, children’s activities and a market, followed by a charity dinner from 7pm.

A community fun day with more entertainment on the Sunday will begin with a church service on The Green at 9:30am followed by afternoon tea, a barbecue and picnic from 11am.

Meanwhile, Fylde Council is hosting a beacon lighting event at Fairhaven Lake on the evening of June 6 to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.