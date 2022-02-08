Wrea Green netball team Ricksby Rockets' massive boost for Blackpool charity Counselling in the Community

Ricksby Rockets, who play in the Fylde and Wyre league, raised the money for the charity Counselling in the Community from a single fundraising event back in November, an evening featuring a raffle, an auction and stalls.

They handed over the cheque to charity founder Stuart Hutton-Brown on Sunday.

The Rockets were formed during lockdown in April last year, and as well as being a community netball team they set themselves the additional challenge of raising money for charity.

Photo Neil Cross; Wrea Green Ricksbys Rockets have raised £2,200 for charity Counselling in the Community

Their chosen cause is a small organisation whose aim is to make counselling services for people with a range of mental health issues more accessible.

Caroline O’Rourke, 37, who is team captain of the Rockets, is also head of fundraising for the charity.

The mum-of-three, who lives in Wrea Green, said: “Most of the team members are from the village and the surrounding area and we play our games at Stanley Park.

“Our initial aim was to raise money for different charities but we decided to support the Counselling in the Community because it is small, it is local and it does really good work in helping local people in need.

“We were really delighted to raise so much from our fundraiser - twice the amount we expected.

“The support we’ve had from the community has been incredible, with some really good prizes donated.”

The Tropic Night, named after a brand of beauty products, was staged at Wrea Green Institute and was well attended.

The Rockets, who take their name from a housing area in the village, are sponsored by the Dizzy Ducks bistro, and their next fundraiser is a Salsa night at the Lightning Club in Warton on Saturday February 26 at 7.30pm.

Counselling in the Community, a donation-based mental health service on Derby Road in North Shore, had to open seven days a week to meet the demand of 100 patients weekly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the mental health sufferers visiting the Derby Road hub are NHS referrals and Stuart says the coronavirus pandemic had “added a new layer” to mental health problems on the Fylde coast.

The surge in demand for mental health services prompted manager Stuart Hutton-Brown and his team of 45 volunteers to plan the opening of an additional, bigger premises in South Shore.

Fundraising for that project is already under way.

Stuart Hutton Brown, of Counselling in the Community, said: “We’re really grateful for all that Caroline and the team have done for us.

“Their support is vital.”