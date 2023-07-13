News you can trust since 1873
World's biggest ship Pioneering Spirit visits Blackpool coast

The world's largest vessel has been spotted off the coast of Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST

Pioneering Spirit – the largest twin-hulled vessel ever built and the widest in the world – is currently around 15 miles off shore and is likely to be visible from the Fylde Coast after nightfall.

The massive ship, which reportedly cost around £2 billion to build, will be moored off shore for the rest of the week while crews deconstruct gas drilling platforms in the Irish Sea.

The vessel last visited the Lancashire coast in 2021 when it was tasked with removing the unmanned gas rigs, known as DP3 and DP4.

This picture by Marilynne Tomlinson shows just how big the Swiss-owned vessel is, with the behemoth and its giant crane seen lit up as the sun set on the Irish Sea on Wednesday (July 12). (Photo by Marilynne Tomlinson)This picture by Marilynne Tomlinson shows just how big the Swiss-owned vessel is, with the behemoth and its giant crane seen lit up as the sun set on the Irish Sea on Wednesday (July 12). (Photo by Marilynne Tomlinson)
Now the giant is back as to finish the job and remove the jackets – the steel frames that support the decks and topsides.

Marilynne Tomlinson – who refers to herself as “a bit of a shipping anorak” – snapped two stunning pictures of the Pioneering Spirit from the Promenade as dusk fell on Wednesday (July 12).

Her pictures show just how big the Swiss-owned vessel is, with one striking photo showing the behemoth and its giant crane lit up as the sun set on the Irish Sea.

"If you happen to be on the Prom and see some lights on the horizon, this is what it is,” explained Marilynne, who posted her pictures on a local Facebook group.

Marilynne Thompson spotted the Pioneering Spirit from the Promenade in Blackpool as dusk fell on Wednesday (July 12). (Photo by Marilynne Tomlinson)Marilynne Thompson spotted the Pioneering Spirit from the Promenade in Blackpool as dusk fell on Wednesday (July 12). (Photo by Marilynne Tomlinson)
The ship, which sails under the flag of Malta, was built in 2013 and commenced offshore operations in August 2016. It boasts a jaw-dropping length of 1,253ft and a width of 407ft – the widest in the world.

