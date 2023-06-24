News you can trust since 1873
World War Two 'Battle of Bamber Bridge' remembered as village unites against racism

South Ribble has commemorated a racially-charged incident during World War Two in which a Black American soldier stationed in the borough was shot dead.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Jun 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST

A special event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Bamber Bridge was held at Ye Olde Hob Inn today (Saturday) – at the junction of Church Road and Station Road – and which served as a reminder of the night in 1943 when violence flared between White US military police officers and Black servicemen on the st reets of the town. Many descended on the grass verge outside the pub to pay their respects and unite in their stand against racism.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the event.

Taking a well earned rest!

1. Ye Old Hob Inn Battle of Bamber Bridge event

Taking a well earned rest! Photo: Emma Downey

Photo Sales
Some of those who attended

2. Ye Old Hob Inn Battle of Bamber Bridge event

Some of those who attended Photo: Emma Downey

Photo Sales
The event was to mark the 80th anniversary

3. Ye Old Hob Inn Battle of Bamber Bridge event

The event was to mark the 80th anniversary Photo: Emma Downey

Photo Sales
Lilli De Carlo pictured with Adrian Warrell aka Punch and Judy man

4. Ye Old Hob Inn Battle of Bamber Bridge event

Lilli De Carlo pictured with Adrian Warrell aka Punch and Judy man Photo: Emma Downey

Photo Sales
Joyce and Peter Cartner who is the secretary of the military vehicle club

5. Ye Old Hob Inn Battle of Bamber Bridge event

Joyce and Peter Cartner who is the secretary of the military vehicle club Photo: Emma Downey

Photo Sales
Cheers!

6. Ye Old Hob Inn Battle of Bamber Bridge event

Cheers! Photo: Emma Downey

Photo Sales
Many attended the event which was held from 12 noon until 7pm outside the pub

7. Ye Old Hob Inn Battle of Bamber Bridge event

Many attended the event which was held from 12 noon until 7pm outside the pub Photo: Emma Downey

Photo Sales
Many even said they travelled far to attend the 80th anniversary event

8. Ye Old Hob Inn Battle of Bamber Bridge event

Many even said they travelled far to attend the 80th anniversary event Photo: Emma Downey

Photo Sales
