World Theatre Day: 13 of the biggest shows coming to Lancashire over the next year

Today (March 27) is World Theatre Day, an annual celebration which serves as a global reminder of the importance of theatre as an art form.

To mark the occasion, we have collated 13 of the very best shows heading to our local theatres for you below.

From side splitting musicals to tear jerking plays and even some raunchy numbers, a whole host of shows are heading to Lancashire in the next year.

So take a look at the shows below, including venue and date details as well as a show description.

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat A multi award-winning show starring X-Factor winner Joe McElderry as the roof-raising Pharaoh. | 📍 Blackpool Opera House, April 9 - 13 2025

Seven Drunken Nights A must-see for folk fans, this show brings to life the music of The Dubliners with all the energy and charm of the original band. | 📍 Blackpool Grand Theatre, April 25, 2025

Only Fools and Horses This critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular features cherished material from Britain's best loved TV series.. | 📍 Blackpool Opera House, April 28 - May 3 2025.

Pig Heart Boy Based on Malorie Blackman's novel, this emotional play follows a boy facing a life-changing operation and its moral dilemmas. | 📍 Blackpool Grand Theatre, May 14- 17 2025

Dear Evan Hansen This heart-wrenching yet uplifting musical explores the important themes of mental health, belonging and self-acceptance - all through an incredible soundtrack that has brought audiences to tears and cheers worldwide. | 📍 Blackpool Grand Theatre, May 20- 24 2025