Works compound in front of seaside homes could be there for eight years

The siting of the works compound at Little Bispham

A works compound set to be sited in front of seaside homes could be there for eight years, it is feared.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The construction compound will serve the ongoing coastal defence work currently being undertaken at Anchorsholme by contractor Balfour Beatty and is to be sited on the seafront, just south of Little Bispham tram station.

it will also be directly in front of residents from the Wilvere Court apartments and those living nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents who campaigned against the compound had a chance this week to see some designs intended to lessen the visual impact.

Designs were on show at a two-day consultation event at Anchorsholme Park.

The scenic murals impressed some of those who attended, including Norbreck councillor Julie Sloman, who felt the designs would enhance the unsightly blue fencing of the compound.

But she said residents were less happy when they heard the compound is likely to be a longer term amenity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Sloman, who has supported residents in their unsuccessful campaign to have the compound sited in possible alternative locations, said the duration of the construction compound was a concern.

She said: “Residents were asking questions and one man was told it was likely that the compound would be there for up to eight years.

"People would be happy to put up with the decorative mural fencing for a couple of years but eight is a long time – to long to put uo with that.

"There are plans by Balfour Beatty to continue with the coastal protection work along the beaches, right up to Gynn Square.

"It will not be a quick ting and that has always been my concern.

"The designs for the fencing would be an improvement but not for eight years.”