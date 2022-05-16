Working people called to demand 'Blackpool deserves better' at Winter Gardens union meeting

The event, which takes place at the Winter Gardens at 7pm on June 15 ahead of a planned rally outside Westminster on June 18, calls on local people to share the issues which are most important to them.

The cost of living crisis is expected to take centre stage, as millions of people nationwide have been hit hard by soaring energy bills, tax hikes, and increases in food and fuel prices.

Ken Cridland, secretary of the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trades Union Council, said: “We are really pleased that the Trades Union Council North West has picked us as one of the four centres for regional meetings before the June 18 demonstration.

BLACKPOOL - 19-03-22 Protests of anti-fracking, environment, NHS privitisation, levelling up and other issues at St John's Square, Blackpool, outside the Winter Gardens where the Conservative Party Spring Conference was held

"Our central theme is the rise is the cost of living. The TUC did call for a demonstration at the Conservative conference in Blackpool back in March, but at the time it was decided, due to various other things going on, to postpone that, and so we held our own march with others outside the Winter Gardens.”

“We are really wanting to press that the cost of living crisis cannot be solved at the expense of ordinary people’s suffering. The government needs to find a way of protecting the most vulnerable and making sure people at the bottom of the pile dont lose out.

“I think its highly significant that they’ve chosen Blackpool, because we have some of the poorest wards here. The Winter Gardens is a significant place to call a meeting, it shows a level of confidence of people wanting their voices to be heard.

“We're going to show everybody that letting things slide isnt going to work. We need to see some action from the government. Blackpool deserves better than it is getting.”

Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trades Union Council president Lynn Goodwin said: “When we did the Blackpool protest at the Conservative conference, it was all about our community. We weren’t going to let something go by without putting up a protest about the conditions we’re all living in.

"We need to be speaking up for the working people in our community, and for the people who can't work, including disabled people.”