The statue will be officially unveiled during a ceremony at Lowther Gardens on Sunday, August 28.

And now team of construction workers, electricians, gardeners and suppliers from across the Fylde and beyond are giving up their time for free to get the site ready.

Fans of the late comedian called for a statue in Bobby’s honour following his death at the age of 76 in October 2020.

Yvonne Ball and daughter Joanne O’Sullivan with workers who have given up their time for free to prepare the site for the statue in memory of Bobby Ball at Lowther Gardens in Lytham

A huge fundraising appeal was launched to meet the £100,000 cost and this was boosted by a £25,000 donation from the star-studded Rock On The Variety Show and The Bobby Ball charity events held at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens last year.

Bobby’s widow Yvonne said the ‘Rock-On Tommy’ funnyman would be overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity.

She said: “Everyone who knew Bobby, whether personally or through watching him over the years on stage and TV, loved him.

"He had an infectious personality and wit that lit up every room he ever walked in.

Work has begun on the Lowther Gardens site where the Bobby Ball statue will be unveiled

“Myself and our family and friends are so humbled by the support we have received and we can now look forward to seeing this wonderful statue.

“We cannot thank the businesses involved enough for the time and effort they are putting in to ensure the statue has an eternal home in Lowther Gardens.”

The businesses providing their services and products at no charge are: Creative Sparc Architects Ltd, Lytham, EDV Reinforcements Ltd, Preston, Hardscape Productions Ltd (Pavers), Bolton, Hermole Associates Structural Engineers, Blackpool, Fylde Paving, St Annes, Leafy Lytham, Lowther Building Company Ltd, Lytham, M&H Electrical, Fulwood, MKM Building Supplies, River Properties, Lytham, and Smith’s Plant Hire, as well as support from Fylde Borough Council and Lytham in Bloom.

Comedy legend Bobby Ball, who died in October 2020 aged 76

Fans of Bobby are invited to attend the free public event of the unveiling of the statue at 1pm on Sunday, August 28.