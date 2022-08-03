The statue will be officially unveiled during a ceremony at Lowther Gardens on Sunday, August 28.
And now team of construction workers, electricians, gardeners and suppliers from across the Fylde and beyond are giving up their time for free to get the site ready.
Fans of the late comedian called for a statue in Bobby’s honour following his death at the age of 76 in October 2020.
A huge fundraising appeal was launched to meet the £100,000 cost and this was boosted by a £25,000 donation from the star-studded Rock On The Variety Show and The Bobby Ball charity events held at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens last year.
Bobby’s widow Yvonne said the ‘Rock-On Tommy’ funnyman would be overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity.
She said: “Everyone who knew Bobby, whether personally or through watching him over the years on stage and TV, loved him.
"He had an infectious personality and wit that lit up every room he ever walked in.
“Myself and our family and friends are so humbled by the support we have received and we can now look forward to seeing this wonderful statue.
“We cannot thank the businesses involved enough for the time and effort they are putting in to ensure the statue has an eternal home in Lowther Gardens.”
The businesses providing their services and products at no charge are: Creative Sparc Architects Ltd, Lytham, EDV Reinforcements Ltd, Preston, Hardscape Productions Ltd (Pavers), Bolton, Hermole Associates Structural Engineers, Blackpool, Fylde Paving, St Annes, Leafy Lytham, Lowther Building Company Ltd, Lytham, M&H Electrical, Fulwood, MKM Building Supplies, River Properties, Lytham, and Smith’s Plant Hire, as well as support from Fylde Borough Council and Lytham in Bloom.
Fans of Bobby are invited to attend the free public event of the unveiling of the statue at 1pm on Sunday, August 28.
Sculptor Ben Twiston-Davies was chosen to sculpt the artwork. He has worked as a sculptor for more than 20 years and produced London’s Agatha Christie memorial and a bronze statue of Ebenezer Howard, the founder of the Garden City movement, which was installed in Welwyn Garden City in April 2021.