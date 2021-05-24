Work resumes on tramway extension from Promenade to Blackpool North station

Tram lines in progress

Construction work began at Talbot Square this morning, and is expected to continue for three weeks.

The £22.8 million project, which will see trams run between the Promenade and Blackpool North railway station, was originally predicted to be completed in July 2019.

In February last year, Blackpool Council said people could expect the completion of the extension by 'the end of March 2021'. It is now due to open in 2022.

Blackpool Transport has announced temporary changes to its tram services while development is ongoing.

Starting today, trams will stop running earlier than normal every evening between Mondays and Thursdays, with the last tram leaving Starr Gate to head to Fleetwood at 8pm. The last tram from Fleetwood will leave at 9.03pm.

Morning tram services will start slightly later than normal between Tuesdays and Fridays, with the first tram from Starr Gate to Fleetwood leaving at 6am.

On Monday mornings, Friday evenings and at weekends, the service will run as normal.