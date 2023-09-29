Popular authors including Val McDermid and John Whaite are preparing to speak at the annual literary event Word Fest at Blackpool Winter Gardens between 12 – 15 October 2023.

After a triumphant festival in 2022, Blackpool Entertainment Company, in collaboration with Elaine Silverwood of Book, Bean and Ice Cream, is thrilled to announce the return of its revered literary festival for 2023.

The festival, which has quickly emerged as a cornerstone of literary and cultural celebration, will feature a plethora of renowned authors including John Whaite Jack Meggitt-Phillips, Milly Johnson, A.J. Pearce, Ciannon Smart, Sophie Hannah, and Michael Davies among others. Each author session promises a delightful blend of insightful discussions, book signings, and interactive workshops, making it an unmissable event for book lovers.

The festival is set to open with a spellbinding presentation from the acclaimed Scottish crime writer, Val McDermid. Known for her riveting tales that keep readers on the edge of their seats, McDermid is a force to be reckoned with in the world of crime fiction. Alongside this, The Price of Football will stage a live version of the popular podcast, With its keen insights into the intricate financial workings of the football world, this podcast has garnered a vast following of devoted listeners.

John Whaite is appearing at Word Fest 2023

Anthony Williams, Head of Marketing at Winter Gardens Blackpool, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We were overwhelmed with the response and turnout in 2022. Seeing literature enthusiasts of all ages come together, celebrate, and engage with authors was truly heart-warming. We're confident that this year's line-up, combined with the vibrant atmosphere of Winter Gardens Blackpool, will offer an even richer experience."

Elaine Silverwood added, "Book, Bean and Ice Cream has always believed in the power of stories and the joy they bring. Partnering with Blackpool Entertainment Company to produce this festival has been a testament to that belief. We are excited to offer another year of literary delights and create lasting memories for our attendees."

Tickets for each event will be available for purchase from 11am on Friday, 25 August 2023 each ticket to the individual events includes a signed copy of the authors book. Attendees can expect a curated blend of readings, Q&A sessions, and hands-on workshops, promising a comprehensive and engaging literary experience.