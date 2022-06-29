Women's group aims to 'orange the world' in support of campaign to end violence

﻿﻿﻿Local women’s group, Soroptimist International of Blackpool and District, ﻿has a long record of supporting women and girls, including helping Fylde Coast Women's Aid.

Now members are showing support for a global campaign called the Elimination of Violence Against Women by using the colour orange to raise awareness.

Pat Fergusson, from Soroptimist International of Blackpool and District, said: “Efforts are continuing to raise awareness and draw attention to the extreme violation of human rights.

Blackpool and District International Soroptimists members left to right: Mother and daughter Monica and Janine Brownwood (centre) with Marcia Roper (left) and Programme Action Director, Elaine Midgley (right) when the Tower was lit orange

“Throughout the world, one in three women experience physical or sexual violence, from local communities to war zones and everywhere in between.

“The campaign for public awareness is supported vigorously by Blackpool and District Soroptimists.

"To make the campaign recognisable, the strap line of ‘Orange the World’ is being used ﻿to mobilise authorities and individuals to start these conversations and to bring about change.

"Eventually orange will be the recognisable colour of women standing firm against violence.”

Members of Soroptimist International of Blackpool and District in front of the Tower lit up orange to raise awareness of violence against women

The group arranged for Blackpool Tower to be lit up orange last month and members are now planning regular events to raise awareness, including wearing orange badges.