Women's group aims to 'orange the world' in support of campaign to end violence

Local women’s group, Soroptimist International of Blackpool and District, has a long record of supporting women and girls, including helping Fylde Coast Women's Aid.
Now members are showing support for a global campaign called the Elimination of Violence Against Women by using the colour orange to raise awareness.
Pat Fergusson, from Soroptimist International of Blackpool and District, said: “Efforts are continuing to raise awareness and draw attention to the extreme violation of human rights.
“Throughout the world, one in three women experience physical or sexual violence, from local communities to war zones and everywhere in between.
“The campaign for public awareness is supported vigorously by Blackpool and District Soroptimists.
"To make the campaign recognisable, the strap line of ‘Orange the World’ is being used to mobilise authorities and individuals to start these conversations and to bring about change.
"Eventually orange will be the recognisable colour of women standing firm against violence.”
The group arranged for Blackpool Tower to be lit up orange last month and members are now planning regular events to raise awareness, including wearing orange badges.
For more information contact [email protected] or visit www.sigbi.org/blackpool-and-district