Esther Parkinson, 48, was first treated at The Christie cancer centre in Manchester 10 years ago after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013.

She endured six rounds of chemotherapy, two surgeries and 15 rounds of radiotherapy before finishing her treatment in 2014.

Esther found the treatment challenging as she has a phobia of needles and so needed complementary therapy to help her cope with her fear.

Esther Parkinson, from St Annes, is taking part in her tenth Great Manchester Run

She said: “After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, my world completely changed. Words can't explain what it is to hear those three not so little words: "You have cancer". Those words never leave you.”

After being treated at The Christie, Esther was clear of cancer for seven years.

But she was dealt another blow when she discovered a lump in her neck and was diagnosed with incurable secondary breast cancer in 2021.

"After various scans the news was broken to me that I had secondary breast cancer, and that there were further areas of cancer in my spine and chest area”, she said.

"To add further bad news, I was told that my cancer is incurable. There are absolutely no words to describe how you feel when you receive this news. You just want to be rid of this horrid disease and to be able to enjoy life without the big C hanging over your head.”

Esther, who worked in administation support for Blackpool Council for 28 years before taking ill health retirement, is once again back at The Christie receiving treatment.

She added: “Recent scans show that the treatment is helping to reduce the tumours. But I live in hope that I will one day be cured.

“To be able to continue to receive such top class treatment, I am once again doing what I am passionate about and will be fundraising for The Christie.

“Age and treatment slow me down so my events are not extreme and a couple are hopefully ones people can join in with too.”

Esther has been a champion fundraiser for The Christie charity and continues to challenge herself with fund-raising activities.

She says it’s her way of saying thank you for access to the latest medicine at one of Europe’s leading cancer hospitals.

This year will be her tenth Great Manchester Run, which will take place on May 21. She has also done the 10k Walk of Hope at Tatton Park every year since 2014, has completed the Yorkshire 3 Peaks and has challenged herself to walk 1km every day this month.

She also plans to take part in the five-mile Bridgewater Way Walk in Trafford in June and aims to take on a skipping challenge in the future.

Maggie Doyle, head of communications at The Christie Charity, said: “Esther is a remarkable women and a champion fundraiser for The Christie charity – we are incredibly grateful for her efforts and commitment.”

