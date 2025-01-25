Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman expressed her heartfelt gratitude to a Poulton Cabs driver after he assisted her following a nasty fall in a car park.

Janice Spragg has thanked Poulton Cabs driver, Daniel Lipinski, for helping her after she fell in the Teanlow car park sustaining injuries to her face and breaking her elbow.

Daniel gave injured Janice a lift home and organised for her car to be recovered.

Mr Lipinski said: “I had a job from the car park of the Teanlowe centre. When I went to pick her up there was a lady stood in the middle of the car park, with some scratches on her face and bruises and she was holding her arm.

“She required a lot of help and I asked her what happened and she said she fell over and she had done something to her arm and her face. I took her home, and she said that her car was still in the car park and the ticket was going to run out. Her husband did not have a driving licence, so. I arranged to pick up her car.”

Mrs Spragg was extremely thankful for the help and support.

She said: “Thank you to Poulton Cabs and especially to Daniel who looked after me and took me home after falling and breaking my elbow in Poulton a few weeks ago.

“He also arranged for my car to be safely delivered back home from Booths car park.”

Mr Lipinski said: “I found out a few weeks later that she had a broken arm. Two days ago I met that lady and picked her up she was going to Spain for a holiday, she is alright now.”