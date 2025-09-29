Woman spotted doing the Titanic pose out of car sunroof on Lancashire motorway

A woman has been filmed doing the iconic Titanic pose out of car sunroof on a Lancashire motorway.

This week, a video has gone viral on Instagram showing a woman acting rather bizarrely in Lancashire.

Before seeing what is so interesting in the video, overlay text reads: “Only in Preston... 😂 ”

As the video starts, Céline Dion’s number one single ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from the 1997 film Titanic plays in the background.

The reason why is soon made clear: the videographer is filming out the window from the passenger seat of car travelling towards junction 31A of the M6 (Haighton Interchange) near Preston.

A woman has been filmed doing the Titanic pose out of car sunroof on the approch to junction 31A of the M6 | Traffic Cameras

In a few seconds, they go past a taxi in the inside line which has a woman standing on the back seat, her full torso out the sun roof as she flails her arms out and feels the wind.

The pose is instantly recognisable as that done by Titanic lead characters Jack and Rose on the stern of their fateful ship.

The video has been doing the rounds on socal media, for instance we first spotted it on popular memepage youngkidstv, whose Instagram reshare of the video has received 11.4k likes in just two days.

The original poster of the video was a TikTok user called Sian Colley, whose original post has racked an impressive 37lk likes in three days.

Under the comments to Sian’s TikTok post, one user asked “seriously though surely the taxi could get in big trouble for allowing this?”

Indeed somebody else wrote “Reported to Taxi licensing 😇” whilst another said “Brilliant. Have reported this to the police and the council taxi licensing department.”

A fourth user commeted: “Poor taxi driver has lost his job over this”

If the above embedded video is not loading for you, you can find that TikTok here: https://www.tiktok.com/@siancolley/video/7553742216615791894

We at the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette do not condone the actions mentioned above as they are dangerous and illegal...