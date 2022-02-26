Woman dies after suffering 'number of serious injuries' in Blackpool collision - police issue appeal
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a fatal collision claimed the life of a woman yesterday.
Police were called following an accident around 6.15pm yesterday close to a property in Westmorland Avenue.
A Mercedes car had stopped in the road to let a passenger get out, the passenger got out of the vehicle and walked towards the back of the car before collapsing. She was then involved in a collision with the car.
The woman suffered a number of serious injuries. She was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died earlier today.
Police are appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward.
Sergeant Daniel Gunn, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “These are absolutely tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the family of the woman involved at this sad and very difficult time.
“We would appeal to anyone who saw what happened and can help our investigation to come forward.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1219 of February 25.