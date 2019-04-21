Woman and dog rescued from mud at Freckleton

Have your say

A woman and her dog were rescued after becoming stuck in mud at Freckleton.

Lytham and Fleetwood Coastguard raced to the scene after reports of the incident in Freckleton creek.

A passer-by had helped the woman to safety early on Saturday evening.

But her dog was missing.

After an hour's search by boat and on land, the German Shepherd was found safe and well and reunited with its owner.

The incident happened yesterday teatime at Naze Point.

A Coastguard spokesman said the dog had crossed the River Ribble to the other side, and its owner could not entice it back.

She initially got stuck in mud and the alarm was raised.

When she was safely clear there was no sign of her pet.

The Lytham inshore lifeboat joined in the search for the dog, who was eventually found and taken aboard.

Lytham Coastguard posted a picture on Twitter and said: "Person in mud and missing dog in Freckleton creek.

"Fortunately she managed to free herself with help of member of public before mud rescue trained CG’s from @LythamCG and @FleetwoodCG arrived on scene.

"We then spent the next hour searching with @LythamRNLI and capturing the dog."