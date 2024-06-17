Winter Gardens’ Olympia transforms into the largest indoor Fanzone in Lancashire for England’s Euro games

By Emma Downey
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:24 BST
The Olympia Exhibition Hall in Winter Gardens Blackpool once again transformed into a 26,000 square foot World Cup Fanzone ready for supporters to enjoy the Euro 2024 tournament in the reimagined space.

The hall turned into a football fan’s dream with artificial turf laid throughout, a penalty area for VIP packages and a capacity of up to 1,000. Catering outlets will be serving up a range of delicious hot food and drinks offers will be available from the in-house bar so fans don’t miss a minute of the action.

The Fanzone will be open for all of England’s games that make up the tournament and will feature backdrops, interactive games with pre-match entertainment and then a post-match party.

Michael Williams, Managing Director said: “After the success of the Winter Gardens World Cup fanzone last year we wanted to give fans another opportunity to enjoy with some real atmosphere.

“It will be the largest indoor Fanzone in Lancashire where fans can meet up with their mates and enjoy the football with a pint and soak up all the highs and lows of the Euros.”

Take a look at the fabulous pictures from England’s win against Serbia on Sunday.

A picture that screams 'we've won'.

1. Winter Gardens’ Olympia host England game against Serbia

A picture that screams 'we've won'. Photo: Dave Nelson

Two of England's best supporters!

2. Winter Gardens’ Olympia host England game against Serbia

Two of England's best supporters! Photo: Dave Nelson

Come on England!

3. Winter Gardens’ Olympia host England game against Serbia

Come on England! Photo: Dave Nelson

We are the champions!

4. Winter Gardens’ Olympia host England game against Serbia

We are the champions! Photo: Dave Nelson

This fabulous image was sent in by England fan Paul Leeper.

5. Winter Gardens’ Olympia host England game against Serbia

This fabulous image was sent in by England fan Paul Leeper. Photo: Paul Leeper

The electrifying atmosphere.

6. Winter Gardens’ Olympia host England game against Serbia

The electrifying atmosphere. Photo: Dave Nelson

