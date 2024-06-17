The hall turned into a football fan’s dream with artificial turf laid throughout, a penalty area for VIP packages and a capacity of up to 1,000. Catering outlets will be serving up a range of delicious hot food and drinks offers will be available from the in-house bar so fans don’t miss a minute of the action.

The Fanzone will be open for all of England’s games that make up the tournament and will feature backdrops, interactive games with pre-match entertainment and then a post-match party.

Michael Williams, Managing Director said: “After the success of the Winter Gardens World Cup fanzone last year we wanted to give fans another opportunity to enjoy with some real atmosphere.

“It will be the largest indoor Fanzone in Lancashire where fans can meet up with their mates and enjoy the football with a pint and soak up all the highs and lows of the Euros.”

Take a look at the fabulous pictures from England’s win against Serbia on Sunday.

1 . Winter Gardens’ Olympia host England game against Serbia A picture that screams 'we've won'. Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

2 . Winter Gardens’ Olympia host England game against Serbia Two of England's best supporters! Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

3 . Winter Gardens’ Olympia host England game against Serbia Come on England! Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

4 . Winter Gardens’ Olympia host England game against Serbia We are the champions! Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

5 . Winter Gardens’ Olympia host England game against Serbia This fabulous image was sent in by England fan Paul Leeper. Photo: Paul Leeper Photo Sales