Now in its eighth year, the event will feature more than 40 makers from across Lancashire and the North West showing and selling their work with handmade wares ranging from vibrant and stylish textiles to one-off jewellery.

The fair provides an opportunity to meet local makers and support independent small businesses.

Artworks range from ceramics to quirky upcycled inventions and visitors with a love for handmade and eco-friendly products will be able to enjoy many unexpected and exciting items.

Lynda Drummond from Lytham's Little Glass Boutique will be among the artists at the Winter Art Fair at Lytham Hall.

The Winter Art Fair will be open 11am to 4pm on both days with free admission and more information is at hopefulandglorious.co.uk

Charity carol concert date

KIrkham Community Centre, Mill Street, will be the venue for a Christmas Carol Concert on Friday, December 2, starting at 7pm.It will feature the Freckleton Choir and is organised by the Keys Unlocking Futures, which provides supported housing in Chorley for young people aged 16-25 years.

Tickets are £6 for adults and £4 for children and concessions and are available by contacting Keys Unlocking Futures on Facebook, emailing [email protected] or calling 07794 334058.

Freckleton festivities

Freckleton is gearing up for season with a Christmas market in the vilage hall on Saturday, December 3, featuring stalls galore and a visit from Santa. It’s on from 10am to 3pm and admission is free.