The semi-longhair cat was suffering from an eye infection when he was picked up by RSPCA inspector Will Lamping on Highfield Road in South Shore.

Belvedere, who is around eight years old, was not microchipped and was lying in a box, which had been placed inside a black holdall bag.

A distinctive red fleece carrying the logo of a former Blackpool visitor attraction had been placed inside the bag alongside the cat.

He was found by the householder at midday on Wednesday, February 16.

Will said: “He was a bit grubby and had an eye infection that he has now had drops for. He will also be neutered.

“It was an unusual location as the bag was left down the side of the house.

“There was nothing on CCTV to see when this happened and although the caller believes he was left that morning or overnight we don’t really know how long he was there for.

“But Belvedere was very happy to get a meal!”

Will says changes in circumstances are often the cause of cats being abandoned, but he stresses owners should always seek help and advice from charities such as the RSPCA.

He said: “We are going through a difficult time and some people may no longer be able to look after their cat and may not have the funds for veterinary treatment.

“We’d always say to people that they have a responsibility to the animal and it is not acceptable to leave one in this sort of situation.

“In this case we’d like to hear from anyone who has any information about the cat or any sightings of it before it was dumped.”

Anyone with any information should quote log no 81032 when they call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.