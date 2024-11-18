This year’s Blackpool Week however came with a little more drama than bosses would have liked as the ‘magic’ was ruined for some fans.

An X account called The Strictly Spoiler, ran by a Dave Thorp, shared a blog post to the social media side at 11:18pm which not only leaked the night’s results, but therefore spoilt the secrets of how the show is recorded.

For those who may not be aware, whilst the results show is broadcast on the Sunday night, it is actually filmed the night before, with the results strictly kept under tight wraps so as not to spoil it for those not in the studio audience.

Strictly fan Dave set up his blog The Strictly Spoiler in 2012 in which -as the name suggests- he attempts to leak spoilers from the show.

Although the blog does not always achieve this, it did manage to secure the biggest spoiler of all during Blackpool Week - which couple was elminated.

In his blog, Dave wrote: “Strictly took its annual trip to the seaside but for two of our couples a trip to the tower dungeon to dance off was in order. No need to wait for the results when The Strictly Spoiler is on hand so here are the results……

“Montell and Wynne had to dance off. The judges unanimously saved Montell. Wynne was eliminated”

In explanation, Dave just wrote: “This week’s spoiler has come from a previously reliable source unique to Blackpool and is almost certainly accurate.”

No one else has come out and admitted to being the Blackpool source however.

In an exclusive interview with the Metro, Dave revealed that the BBC do not even mind what he does.

Dave told the paper: “There was one occasion in 2015 when [the BBC] claimed the Facebook page that I operate infringed upon their trademarks and got Facebook to temporarily take it down, but I appealed that, and the BBC relented and got Facebook to restore the page.

“That was literally the last time I had any contact with them. I think they’re just happy to maintain the status quo now.”

Explaining how he does it, Dave also told the Mtero: “‘There are a couple of other sources I work quite closely with, such as Facebook groups. Normally, between us we have one, two, maybe three moles in the audience, so it’s quite easy to verify the information that one of us gets against what another mole is saying and then confirm it that way.

“With regards to sourcing moles, I have quite a wide social reach now with about 35,000 people on my Facebook page, so I’ll put an appeal out and someone will get in touch if they have audience tickets.”

The BBC were approached for a comment but they did not wish to add one.

