Why a Blackpool mum and daughter are cutting off their hair

Michelle and Megan Geraghty will be having their heads shaved at a bumper charity night which they have called ‘Shave the Geraghty’s for Charity’.

The night, which will include musical entertainment, raffles, bingo and of course the main event, the head shave.

Michelle said: "Cancer is something which touches most of our lives and I decided that I was going to do my bit by raising funds for this very worthwhile charity.”

Michelle Geraghty

Megan said: “I was so proud of my mum when she told me what she was going to do this, so I decided that I needed to support her and while I am very nervous about it, I know it’s the right thing to do.”

Besides the proceeds from the fund raiser going to the chosen charity, the hair is also being donated to Little Angels who provide wigs for children with hair loss problems.

The event will take place at the Tyldesley Social Club on Palmer Ave in central Blackpool on Saturday April 23 at 7pm.

However, if you cannot get along on the night then it is still possible to donate through the Breast Cancer Now Facebook page.

Breast Cancer Now is a charity in the United Kingdom which was formed in 2015 by the merger of Breast Cancer Campaign and Breakthrough Breast Cancer.