23-year-old Millie Bracewell went viral twice with her ‘diss’ track aimed at a grime rival – but she was ‘completely shocked’ when her song appeared in a clip by the US influencer and TV star last month.

Millie, who became a household name as a teenager, told Blackpool Gazette: “I woke up a ton of messages from people sending me the link. You don't really wake up one day and think oh Kim Kardashian’s is going to be singing my songs.”

‘Chav girl’ make-up

Millie B - Photo Credits : Will Durocher

In the short TikTok clip, Kim K can be seen illustrating the stereotypical 'standard British girl' make-up, with thick eyebrows, foundation lips and hooped earrings. The star is lip-syncing the 2016 hit ‘M to the B’ in the clip which has reached her 5.9 million followers.

The video was dubbed ‘hilarious’ in the national press, with praise for her radical ‘UK chav’ makeover. And while Millie embraces the label, she says there’s more to her than what people have seen in ‘M to the B’ video.

She added: “The thick eyebrows and tracksuit is what I’m known for. It’s better to be known for something but I want to show I’m not just Millie B the Blackpool chav. I want to show I’ve grown, and I’ve got my own ideas.”

The song has reached 40m streams on Spotify, 17m views on Youtube since its release eight years ago. It was even featured as a song on the game Fortnite.

New single is meant to bee

And now Millie makes her bass-fuelled return to the music scene with her bouncy new single “Meant to Bee” – a catchy tongue in cheek track about her own social media fame and life as a working class girl in Blackpool.

Although she’d already penned the track, she managed to work in a few fresh lines.

The lyrics ‘went viral again/this time all the way to Kim K’ were added at the last minute while recording with Nat Powers (Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg).

“The message is that I’m here to stay. It’s gone viral 3 times, it’s meant to be."

Positive role model

And the mum-of-one has a new approach to writing songs – compared to when she started out in 2016 on grime YouTube music channel BGMedia, alongside the likes of Little T and Afghan Dan.

“I would say a lot of inappropriate things not knowing that kids were watching it, but I’m a lot older an wiser and I don't want to give a bad message. I think more about things now whereas back then, I just didn't because I was still a kid myself.”

‘People try to stir things up’

And Sophie Aspin, her old scene rival, recently dropped a new single. But Millie B will not be making another ‘diss’ track.

"There’s no rivalry on my part. We’re both doing our own thing, but some people will always try to stir things up.”