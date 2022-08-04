Imaan Healthcare has taken ownership of the Blackpool pharmacy, which was previously owned by Lloyds Pharmacy.

The pharmacy, located at 110 Talbot Road, has officially relaunched with new branding and an array of new services is now available to the local community.

A range of NHS and non-NHS services will be provided, including prescription collection and delivery, emergency contraception, smoking cessation, vitamin B12 injections, and flu vaccinations plus a range of medications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talbot Road pharmacy

They also provide electronic prescriptions to help patients receive their medication more quickly and securely.

Talbot Road Pharmacy opens Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm and Saturday 9am to 5.30pm.

Imaan Healthcare is a chain of independent pharmacies. With the acquisition of Talbot Road Pharmacy, there are currently 35 pharmacies in the chain across England & Wales.