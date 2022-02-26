Nicola’s waxwork figure is currently sporting a baby carrier, accompanied by gold boxing gloves adorned with ‘Baby Adams’ on the straps.

Following the news that Nicola Adams is about to grow her family the popular museum was quick to offer huge congratulations and hand over a couple of knock-out essential gifts!

Nicola is a massive hit with visitors to the Blackpool promenade attraction so manager Stuart Jarman, on behalf of his team and all of his visitors, has handed over a baby harness together with a very special pair of engraved miniature golden boxing gloves to Nicola and partner Ella Baig in preparation for the newborn's arrival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baby Adams has been added to the waxwork.

Stuart said: “Everyone loves Nicola. She is one of our most popular figures.

“When news of the pregnancy came out you could really feel that buzz in the attraction with even more fans wanting a selfie with Nicola!

"We are delighted by the news and really hope Nicola and Ella like the gifts.

"Could this be another boxing champ of the future? We hope so. We bought the golden gloves just in case as hopefully Baby Adams will go on to become a champ like Nicola."