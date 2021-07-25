Where to park in Blackpool for new park and ride service - with unlimited bus and tram rides

Holidaymakers arriving in the town by car can park at Blackpool Airport's former P2 overspill car park in Squires Gate Lane, South Shore, each weekend from Saturday, July 31 to Sunday, September 19.

The weekend-only service, which will include the August bank holiday Monday, will run from 8am-8pm with a shuttle bus running every 15 minutes from the airport bus stop in Squires Gate Lane.

It will head to and from New Bonny Street in the town centre, near the Coral Island arcade and just yards from the Prom and Golden Mile.

The new park and ride service will offer unlimited use of Blackpool's buses and trams, and drop holidaymakers off next to the world-famous Golden Mile

Tickets cost £15 per vehicle, with the price including all day parking and unlimited use of Blackpool Transport buses and trams.

They can be bought through the 'BPL Transport' app, which can be downloaded on Apple and Android phones, or on the shuttle bus itself.

The council's roads boss, Coun Neal Brookes, said: "Over the May bank holiday weekend the town centre was gridlocked by a high volume of day trippers and every car park was full.

"With the weather forecast looking good - at the moment - and overseas holidays still out of reach for many this summer, we are expecting a record number of visitors and want to make sure the resort is ready to cope with the high volume of cars and there's parking for everyone.

"By using the former airport car park at peak times we can offer up to 700 more car parking spaces for our visitors."