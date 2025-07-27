The borough of Fylde can boast a whole host of celebrities from across the worlds of TV, sport and music.

Stars like Jenny Eclair may have reached the top of their fields now but it all had to start somewhere.

Find out below where 13 of the most famous people from Fylde went to school...

Have you got any school photos with local stars? Message us on Facebook !

1 . Where Fylde's biggest stars went to school Where Fylde's biggest stars went to school | Various Photo Sales

2 . Charlotte Dawson The reality star/actress went to Arnold School & Queen Mary School | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Stephen Tomkinson The actor went to St Bede's Catholic High School | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Jenny Eclair The actress went to Queen Mary School | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Sir Bill Beaumont The chairman of the Rugby Football Union and former rugby union player attended Cressbrook School in Kirkby Lonsdale then Ellesmere College in Shropshire Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales