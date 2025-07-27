Where Fylde's biggest stars went to school including Charlotte Dawson & Jenny Eclair

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 18:48 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2025, 18:49 BST

The kids may be school free for the summer holidays but have you ever wondered where Fylde’s biggest celebrities went to school? We’ve got you covered...

The borough of Fylde can boast a whole host of celebrities from across the worlds of TV, sport and music.

Stars like Jenny Eclair may have reached the top of their fields now but it all had to start somewhere.

Find out below where 13 of the most famous people from Fylde went to school...

Have you got any school photos with local stars? Message us on Facebook!

Where Fylde's biggest stars went to school

1. Where Fylde's biggest stars went to school

Where Fylde's biggest stars went to school | Various

Photo Sales
The reality star/actress went to Arnold School & Queen Mary School

2. Charlotte Dawson

The reality star/actress went to Arnold School & Queen Mary School | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
The actor went to St Bede's Catholic High School

3. Stephen Tomkinson

The actor went to St Bede's Catholic High School | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The actress went to Queen Mary School

4. Jenny Eclair

The actress went to Queen Mary School | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The chairman of the Rugby Football Union and former rugby union player attended Cressbrook School in Kirkby Lonsdale then Ellesmere College in Shropshire

5. Sir Bill Beaumont

The chairman of the Rugby Football Union and former rugby union player attended Cressbrook School in Kirkby Lonsdale then Ellesmere College in Shropshire Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The DJ went to Mayfield Primary School and Lytham High School

6. Danny Howard

The DJ went to Mayfield Primary School and Lytham High School | submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Charlotte DawsonFyldeCelebritiesTV
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice