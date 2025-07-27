The borough of Fylde can boast a whole host of celebrities from across the worlds of TV, sport and music.
Stars like Jenny Eclair may have reached the top of their fields now but it all had to start somewhere.
Find out below where 13 of the most famous people from Fylde went to school...
1. Where Fylde's biggest stars went to school
2. Charlotte Dawson
The reality star/actress went to Arnold School & Queen Mary School | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Stephen Tomkinson
The actor went to St Bede's Catholic High School | Getty Images
4. Jenny Eclair
The actress went to Queen Mary School | Getty Images
5. Sir Bill Beaumont
The chairman of the Rugby Football Union and former rugby union player attended Cressbrook School in Kirkby Lonsdale then Ellesmere College in Shropshire Photo: Daniel Martino
6. Danny Howard
The DJ went to Mayfield Primary School and Lytham High School | submit
