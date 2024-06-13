Where Blackpool's biggest stars went to school including Jenna Coleman, Alfie Boe & Coleen Nolan

Have you ever wondered where Blackpool’s biggest celebrities went to school? We’ve got you covered...

The town of Blackpool can boast a whole host of celebrities from across the worlds of TV and music.

Seasiders like Alfie Boe, Jenna Coleman and Coleen Nolan may have reached the top of their fields now but it all had to start somewhere.

Find out below where 13 of the most famous people from Blackpool went to school...

Top left clockwise: Alfie Boe, Lucy Fallon, Jenna Coleman and Coleen Nolan

1. Where Blackpool's biggest stars went to school

Top left clockwise: Alfie Boe, Lucy Fallon, Jenna Coleman and Coleen Nolan | Getty

The Blackpool born actress attended Arnold School

2. Jenna Coleman

The Blackpool born actress attended Arnold School | Getty Images

The Blackpool born but Fleetwood raised singer attended St Wulstan's and St Edmund's Catholic Primary School and Nursery & Cardinal Allen Catholic High School

3. Alfie Boe

The Blackpool born but Fleetwood raised singer attended St Wulstan's and St Edmund's Catholic Primary School and Nursery & Cardinal Allen Catholic High School | Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for the National Lottery Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for the National Lottery

The Blackpool born singer/presenter attended ﻿St Kentigern's Catholic Primary School & St Mary's Catholic College

4. Coleen Nolan

The Blackpool born singer/presenter attended ﻿St Kentigern's Catholic Primary School & St Mary's Catholic College | Getty Images

The Blackpool born actress, who grew up in Cleveleys attended Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College

5. Lucy Fallon

The Blackpool born actress, who grew up in Cleveleys attended Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College | Gareth Cattermole Photo: Gareth Cattermole

The Blackpool born half of the Pet Shop Boys attended Arnold School

6. Chris Lowe

The Blackpool born half of the Pet Shop Boys attended Arnold School | Getty

