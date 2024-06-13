The town of Blackpool can boast a whole host of celebrities from across the worlds of TV and music.

Seasiders like Alfie Boe, Jenna Coleman and Coleen Nolan may have reached the top of their fields now but it all had to start somewhere.

Find out below where 13 of the most famous people from Blackpool went to school...

Alfie Boe, Lucy Fallon, Jenna Coleman and Coleen Nolan

Jenna Coleman The Blackpool born actress attended Arnold School

Alfie Boe The Blackpool born but Fleetwood raised singer attended St Wulstan's and St Edmund's Catholic Primary School and Nursery & Cardinal Allen Catholic High School

Coleen Nolan The Blackpool born singer/presenter attended ﻿St Kentigern's Catholic Primary School & St Mary's Catholic College

Lucy Fallon The Blackpool born actress, who grew up in Cleveleys attended Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College

Chris Lowe The Blackpool born half of the Pet Shop Boys attended Arnold School