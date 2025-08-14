They may have gone on to have successful careers across the world of arts, media and sport but lots of celebrities in Lancashire started off their adult life like many of you - slumming it in halls at university!

As today is A Level results day, we had a browse of all of the many stars hailing from Lancashire and have picked out the 13 biggest who attended university.

Take a look at the full gallery below and let us know in the comments if you will share the same alma mater as some of them.

Where Lancashire stars went to uni Take a look at where 13 of Lancashire's biggest celebrities went to university

Sir Ian McKellen The Burnley born actor studied English Literature at St Catharine's College, Cambridge

Jordan North The radio presenter from Burnley studied Media Production at the University of Sunderland

Jon Richardson The Lancaster born comedian studied Hispanic Studies at the University of Brtisol but left after a year and a half

Steve Pemberton The Blackburn born actor, who grew up in Chorley, studied acting at the Bretton Hall College of Education (higher education college, orginally part of University of Leeds but has since closed down)

John Thomson The actor, who grew up in New Longton, studied drama at Manchester Polytechnic (now Manchester Metroplitan)