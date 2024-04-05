When I tell people I am from Blackpool they always ask me if we eat fish and chips everyday
and live on Freeview channel 276
When someone says Blackpool, what’s the first thing you think of?
The Pleasure Beach? The Illuminations? The Tower?
With its world-class attractions, traditional seaside amusements and live entertainment, it’s not surprising that family holidays to Blackpool have been popular for so many years.
So as a local, what is one thing people always ask you when you say you’re from Blackpool?
This is what some of our readers said:
Elaine Butterworth said: “If I go on the beach very much, as we are lucky to have a beach to enjoy.”
“Brendan Bunting said: “About our town. I then spend the time telling them how amazing a place Blackpool is, and our great heritage.”
JulieAnee Blackburn said: “How many great holidays they have had there, or a family member owned a hotel or guest house there.”
Hayley Jane said: “What’s the best hotel for them to book.”
Mal Harrison said: “If we all eat fish and chips every day.”
Jack Shields said: “If I have ever been to the Pleasure Beach.”
Louleo England said: “Where the best pub is.”
Laura Anne: “If I've been up the tower.”
Aimée Josie said: “If I go on the Pepsi Max all the time.”
Ally Angel said: “If I know when the tide will be in.”
