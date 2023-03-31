2 . Hollywood comes to Blackpool

Frank Sinatra, often nicknamed Old Blue Eyes, is now a legend but his Hollywood film and music career was beginning to fade when he made on his final appearance at Blackpool Opera House in July 1953. Little did his audience know that Frank's career was about to be spectacularly revived with the hit film, From Here to Eternity, which was released just weeks later in August. Frank was still a big draw in Blackpool, nevertheless, giving two concerts in 1950 and two more at the venue three years later. Frank quipped that he could be Mayor of Blackpool! Photo: BEG