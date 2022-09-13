If you’re one of those planning to travel to pay your respects on an historic occasion – here is everything you need to know about how to get to the capital from the county. The biggest piece of advice is to plan in advance however you are travelling and to expect significant delays.

Travelling by car

The route to London from Lancashire by car is pretty straightforward. The 229 mile journey would take you around four hours on a normal day, but long queues are expected the closer you get to the capital. Head southbound on the M6 until you reach the M40 and then the A40, which will take you straight in to the city. However, people are being advised not to drive into central London but to park outside the city centre and use overground rail services on the outskirts of London and the London Underground and to expect all stations to be extremely busy.

HRH Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (Tuesday) several lines are already reporting severe delays.

For information on London Overground stations click here and for a map of London Overground stations click here.

For information on the London Underground click here.

For information on road closures in London click here.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: PA)

Travelling by rail

Transport for London said: “We understand that many people want to pay their respects and attend ceremonial and commemorative events. This could lead to busy services and station closures.

"We are doing our best to keep our city moving and ensure that people can travel safely. We ask for your patience during this time, and that you plan ahead and check your travel, allow more time for journeys in and around London and follow the instructions of TfL staff, event stewards and police.”

Travelling by coach

Probably the best way to travel is by coach. National Express run coaches from Lancashire to London, including from Preston, Blackpool, Burnley and Lancaster. Click here to find out their routes and prices. Click here for service updates.

General advice