What the people of Blackpool most look forward to about Autumn

Summer may have sadly come to an end but there’s still plenty to look forward to in Autumn according to the people of Blackpool and its surrounding areas.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST

On the last day of August, the Gazette asked its readers what they were looking forward to most in Autumn and nearly 180 people were keen to have their say.

Whilst many Facebook users named personal events such as trips away, birthdays or new career ventures, others offered some more universal experiences.

The best thing about Autumn

As Autumn starts, the Gazette asked its readers what their favourite thing about the season is. Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images.As Autumn starts, the Gazette asked its readers what their favourite thing about the season is. Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images.
As Autumn starts, the Gazette asked its readers what their favourite thing about the season is. Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images.
Lorraine Wilson Finch: “The colours. So beautiful xxx”

Caroline Guilfoyle: “Everything I love Autumn, cooler weather, darker nights (great for photography) Blackpool illuminations, autumn colours of the trees, seriously what is not to love about it.”

Hayley Price: “Putting autumn decorations up”

Carol Coupe: “Halloween” [a comment mirrored by many]

Kyle Mathieson: “Kids going back to school”

Charlotte Kinahan: “Sitting in my pj's with the heating on watching Netflix. Every old lady's perfect night in."

Anne Maunder: “The start of grassroots football”

Katherine Rowan Fare: “Strictly come dancing starting on tv”

Marilyn Fennelly: “The Alfie Boe tour and his new book!”

Jackie Thomas: “Dark nights candles lit”

Kathleen Smith: “Getting all the allotment harvested, cleared and ready for winter. Then all I need to concentrate on are my lovely chickens.”

Helen Kennedy: “Not having to cut the grass"

Michelle Brereton: “Everything”

Others were not so excited about Autumn

Caroline Williams: “Nothing! I am a sun worshipper!”

Gareth Noon: “Nothing cos we haven't had a proper summer really”

Paul Rowley: “Zilch, Nada, Nowt!!"

Paul Howe: “A big energy bill”

Phil Owens: “Gas bills"

And many skipped all the way to Christmas and even next Summer!

