photo Neil Cross; John Irwin boxing up items for Ukraine at the International Aid Trust

Instead the International Aid Trust, which has already sent two 45 ft containers of supplies to help refugees displaced by the Russian bombardment of Ukraine, wants its generous supporters to focus on providing dried and tinned food, medical supplies and toiletries.

Charity founder the Rev Bernard Cocker says this is because there has been a “tsunami of donations” of clothes and bedding and the Trust team needs time to sort the donations out.

Rev Cocker said: “It’s going to take a few days to process the clothing we’ve got and then we’ll be taking it again. We will need it (but) at the moment we’ve to balance things. We’ve had a tsunami of donations and it’s really good.”

He predicted there would be an ongoing need for donations for a very long time.

The first container was sent to Moldova and the second is now en route to Transylvania. Rev Cocker continued: “We’ve a place in Hungary – one (container) will be going out there soon.”

The charity also plans to send supplies into Ukraine and has managed to purchase bulk supplies of rice, pasta and buckwheat and oil for distribuition within Ukraine. He said: “We’re meeting this at every angle we can. We need funding as well. Every penny given goes to the cause, not one penny will be taken out for administration charges. ”

Rev Cocker set up the charity, which has a main warehouse at Lostock Hall, some 30 years ago and has extensive experience in the Ukraine.

The Trust will issue updates on its Facebook page @internationalaidtrusthq to advise what is needed when.

The supplies currently requested include :

Medical – bandages, gauze,, first aid kits, antiseptic creams, paracetamol, ibuprofen,heat pads, tubi grips and tourniquets.

Toiletries: soap, toothpaste,toothbrushes,shampoo, flannels,sanitary towels, nappies

Food: pasta, rice, tinned meat, fish and beans, packet soups, all with one year best before date.